Kathleen Mary Verret Bowman

Kathleen Mary Verret Bowman, 74, a resident of Patterson, formerly of Idabel, Oklahoma, died Friday, June 19, 2020.

She is survived by four sisters, Vernie Bayles, Veronica Linn, Daria Harding and Julia Burchell; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a brother.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.