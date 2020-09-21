Kathleen Hogan Landry, 92, a native and resident of Morgan City, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Kathleen will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, sister and aunt. She retired after 34 years of service from South Central Bell, which also included her service as a past president of the Telephone Pioneers, a community service volunteer organization.

She is survived by five nephews, Tim, Blair (Paula), Brent (Rose), Craig (Marcia), and Cliff Bergeron; two nieces, Mary Alice LeBlanc (Ricky), Kathleen McNulty (Tommy); 8 great nieces and nephews; 18 great-great nieces and nephews.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Rita Hogan; her husband David P. Landry; one brother, Thomas Hogan; one sister, Marion Bergeron; maternal aunt, Alice Soumeillan, who assisted in caring for her, upon her mother’s death.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Kathleen’s great nephews and great-great nephews, Seth Percle, Mark Bergeron, Ryan Percle, Trent Percle, Dominic Case and Benjamin Case. Honorary pallbearer will be Michael Anthony Hill.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a rosary being prayed prior to the Mass.