Kathleen G. Vice, 87, a native of Berwick, died Thursday, May 21, 2020.

She is survived by a daughter, Shelley Baldwin of Gonzales; a son, Samuel White of Erath; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two children, a sister and a brother.

Visitation will be Tuesday, 10-11 a.m., with up to 75 visitors due to pandemic requirements, at Hargrave Funeral Home. Private services will be held following visitation with burial in Morgan City Cemetery.

