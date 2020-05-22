Article Image Alt Text

KATHLEEN G. VICE

Fri, 05/22/2020 - 10:38am

Kathleen G. Vice, 87, a native of Berwick, died Thursday, May 21, 2020.
She is survived by a daughter, Shelley Baldwin of Gonzales; a son, Samuel White of Erath; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two children, a sister and a brother.
Visitation will be Tuesday, 10-11 a.m., with up to 75 visitors due to pandemic requirements, at Hargrave Funeral Home. Private services will be held following visitation with burial in Morgan City Cemetery.
Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

