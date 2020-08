Kathleen Daigle Earles, 72, a native of Morgan City and resident of Houma, died Friday, July 31, 2020.

She is survived by a son, Jerry Rock III of Houma; a brother, Mert Daigle of Houma; two sisters, Pamela Fahey and Judy Blanco, both of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Mass was at 2 p.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Organ City.

Twin City Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.