Katherine Radsick, 62, a resident of Amelia, died Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

She is survived by her husband, Wesley Radsick; three children, Wesley Hetherwick, Jeff St. John and Amy Daigle; and five grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.