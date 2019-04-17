Katherine Marie Mouton Singleton, 66, a resident of Amelia, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Lee Chapel AME Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Singleton Sr. of Amelia; a son, Frank Singleton Jr. of Patterson; two daughters, Tabita Preston and Nita Martin; two brothers, Clarence Mouton Jr. of Patterson and Steve Mouton Sr. of Morgan City; a sister, Mary Bartley of El Paso, Texas; nine grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.