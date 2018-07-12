Katherine Gray-Conley, 87, a native and resident of Patterson, died Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at her residence.

Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at New Salem Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Willing Workers Cemetery in Patterson.

She is survived by a son, Ivory Conley Jr. of Patterson; a daughter, Kathy Favors of Patterson; a stepson, Wilbert Riles of Patterson; two brothers, Cyrus Gray Jr. and Clarence Gray Jr., both of Patterson; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, two sons, two grandchildren, four brothers and three sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.