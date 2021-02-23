Kassel Joseph Lambert Jr. passed on 2-20-2021 at the age of 90. He was born on 2-21-1930 in Weeks Island, La. to Nettie Louise Caulking Lambert and Kassel Joseph Lambert Sr. Kassel took on responsibility and challenges at an early age. His father died when Kassel was 12, and he helped raise his three little sisters, Nettie, Pat, and Emma Laura while his mom studied to become a teacher to support the family. They always thought of him as a dad. He attended and graduated from Franklin High School in Franklin, La. He always instilled in his daughters the importance of God, country, and family and friends.

He proudly served his country in the Army Air Corp in 1948 which later became the US Air Force. He served 4 years and was discharged from the USAF in 1952, serving during the Korean War and attaining the rank of staff sergeant. He attended Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, TX after his military service, receiving a Bachelor’s degree. While in college he was a member of the Alpha Chi Honor Society. He went to work for the Quaker Oats Company upon completion of his degree in agri-business. He worked for the Quaker Oats Company in their animal feed division, then known as Ful-O-Pep, and remained employed by that company and its successors for 36.5 years before retiring in 1992.

Kassel was preceded in death by both parents Nettie Louise Caulking Lambert and Kassel Joseph Lambert Sr. and his sister, Patricia Lambert Anderson of New Iberia, La. and one grandchild, Andrea Wallace of Euless, TX. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jonell Allen Lambert, and three daughters, Sharon Lambert Wallace (Larry, deceased) of Euless, TX, Lori Lambert McBride (Shannon) of Victoria, TX and Deborah Lambert Wallis (Jack Wesley) of San Marcos, TX, 7 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren whom he adored. His grandchildren are James Wallis (Jennifer) of Houston, Jennifer Dickson (Matthew) of Houston, Tiffany Wallis of New Braunfels, Bill Wallace of Euless, Michelle Castillo of Bedford, Patrick McBride (Jody) of Victoria, and Heather McBride of Victoria. He is also survived by two sisters, Nettie Reynolds (Jack) of Garland, TX and Emma Laura Reynolds (Allen, deceased) of Seminole, FL and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He loved them all.

Kassel loved being around people and animals alike. He loved to be outdoors, to fish, garden, and spend time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. Kassel was also a good cook and loved seafood.

Kassel was transferred with his various job duties many times and learned to make lifelong friends along the way. He lived in Cuero, TX for 22 years before retiring. While there he served as the Treasurer and Elder of the First Presbyterian Church. He was active member in the American Legion for 70 years. Upon retiring from the Ful-O-Pep feed mill in Cuero, he and Jonell moved back to her family land in East Texas that had been in her family since 1882 and raised cattle. They relocated to Seguin, TX in 1998 to be closer to two of their children and their families.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Legend Oaks Nursing Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid social distancing restrictions. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Cuero, 302 N McLeod St, Cuero, TX 77954. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.

