Karl Parker Sr., 60, a native of St. Joseph and resident of Duson, died Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Duson.

Services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin.

He is survived by a son, Karl Parker Jr. of New Iberia; a daughter, Jocklene Parker of Franklin; his mother, Willie Parker of Franklin; his companion and her children; five sisters, Sandra Smith of St. Joseph, Sharon Parker of Morgan City, Delisa Williams of Franklin, Andria Butler of Houston, and Melissa Parker of New Iberia; two brothers, Charles Parker and Anthony Parker, both of Garden City; grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.