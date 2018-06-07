JUSTIN A. TRIMM

April 10, 1983 - June 3, 2018

Justin, age 35, the loving son of Jeff and Melissa Trimm, was taken too soon to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 3, 2018. Many family and friends knew him as “Juice”. He loved sports and loved to play Fantasy football. While in high school his first job was at Harold’s Supermarket. After high school he attended ULL in Lafayette and began working for Kirkland’s in the stockroom. Through the years he became an assistant manager, manager and was currently traveling all over the United States opening stores as a Visual Merchandising Manager.

Justin could always make you laugh and there was never a dull moment when he was around. Justin’s smile was contagious; he loved his family, but especially his niece and nephew, who called him “Parrain Justin” but was called “The Sugar King” by their parents, because he always showered them with lots of gifts and candy!!!

Justin will be terribly missed by all who loved him. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Jeffery “Jeff” and Melissa Hebert Trimm; his brother, Joshua Trimm and his girlfriend Ashley Foret and her daughter Madysen Foret; his two sisters, Meagan Trimm Cubbage and her husband Stephen; their children- his “sugar babies”, Blakeleigh and Brantley Cubbage; and Tiffany Minor; his grandparents, Maxine Hebert, Sylvia Mattos, James and Diane Hebert, Sarah Belle “Sam” Minor, and Cindy Minor; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; along with his Kirkland’s work family to whom he had a special bond with.

Justin is greeted in heaven by his grandparents, Jude Hebert, Ronnie Trimm and Marie Trimm.

A time of remembrance will be Friday, June 8, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Continuing on Saturday at Holy Cross Catholic Church beginning at 9:00 a.m. until noon.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at noon at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Justin will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum.