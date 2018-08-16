Junius J. Crochet, 83, a resident of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Junius was born on September 10, 1934, in Morgan City, the son of Sidney and Leah Tourera Crochet.

Junius was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed doing carpentry work every chance he had. He loved his family and loved spending time with them, but especially loved spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a faithful parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church. He worked for the Morgan City Police Department for 25 years and retired as the assistant chief of police.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four children, Susan Crochet, Lisa Powell and husband Miles, Michael Crochet and wife Carla, all of Morgan City, Kelly Moody of Montgomery, Alabama; six grandchildren, Kayla Myers, Blaine Crochet, Chris Mills, Todd Crochet, Rachel Moody and Jacob Moody; nine great grandchildren.

Junius was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Leah Tourera Crochet; his wife, Mary Billiot Crochet; son-in-law Charley Moody; one sister, Rosella Mason; and three brothers, Wilton Crochet Sr., Harry Crochet, Larry Crochet.

Pallbearers will be Michael Crochet, Blaine Crochet, Todd Crochet, Chris Mills, Jacob Moody and Danny Dossett. Honorary pallbearers will be Cedric LaFleur, J.C. Cortez, Albert Mason Sr. and Miles Powell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 17, 2018, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Clyde Mahler celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until Mass time and following Mass, Junius will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.