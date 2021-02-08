February 9, 1932 — February 6, 2021

Junius Adam Gros Sr., 88, a resident of Stephensville, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the Franklin Healthcare Center.

Junius was born February 9, 1932, in Morgan City, the son of Aurleain Gros and Bernice Chaisson Gros.

Junius was a commercial fisherman his whole life. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, singing, and sitting on his porch in his free time. But he was so much more; husband, Daddy, and Paw Paw. Jun-ius was God fearing and humble, he was also compassionate, loving, and funny. He lived his life for his family, supporting and providing in more ways than one. The many lessons, memories, and cherishable moments he gave us will live on forever.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, which they celebrated on January 11, Agnes Dupuy Gros, of Stephensville; nine sons, Junius Gros (Penny) of Stephensville, Jefferey Gros (Dawn) of Bayou L’Ourse, Brent Gros Sr. (JoAnn) of Bayou L’Ourse, Cory Gros (Evelynn) of Stephensville, Monty Gros (Charlotte) of Pierre Part, Keith Gros (Autumn) of Stephensville, Kirk Gros (Linda) of Bayou Vista, Allen Gros of Bayou Vista, and Justin Gros (Brandy) of Stephensville; one brother, Villary “V.A.” Gros (Karen); five sisters, Linda, Loranne, Patsy, Shirley, and Doris; and numerous grand-children and great-grandchildren.

Junius was preceded in death by his parents, Aurleain and Bernice Gros; grandson, Jacob Gros; granddaughter, Jasmine Gros; great-granddaughter, baby Mayon; and daughter-in-law, Geraldine.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Twin City Funeral Home with Father Brett Lapeyrouse officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Twin City Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until the time of services. After services, Junius will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.