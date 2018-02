June Brown Jackson, 76, a native of New Orleans, died Jan. 30, 2018, in Baton Rouge.

She is survived by two sons, Otis Petite Jr. and Ronald Jackson Jr.; and one grandson.

She was preceded in death by two husbands.

Visitation is today from 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. at Greater Morning Star Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.

Burial will be Saturday, 10-11 a.m., at the church followed by a Repast.