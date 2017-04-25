JULIE 'JUJU' PRESTENBACK BARRILLEAUX

Tue, 04/25/2017 - 11:53am Anonymous

July 30, 1960-April 5, 2017
Julie “JuJu” (Prestenbach) Barrilleaux (age 56) born July 30, 1960 in Morgan City, Louisiana; died April 5, 2017, in Orlando, Florida.
Pre-deceased by her father, Roland Prestenbach and sister, Valerie Prestenbach.
Survived by her son, Brady Barrilleaux; granddaughter, Isabel Barrilleaux; mother, Juanita Prestenbach; sisters, Jo Mashburn, Kim Absher, Dee Goulas, Ros Rhodes, Juana Fuglaar and Lisa Fleming; brothers, Roland Prestenbach and Craig Prestenbach; 16 nephews and nieces; 17 great-nephews and great-nieces; and one great-great-niece.
Godchildren, Paul A. Fleming, Kristen Prestenbach, Robi Rhodes, Kayla Goulas and Jacob Rice.
Memorial service to be held Saturday, April 29 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Berwick, Louisiana. Burial following mass at Berwick Cemetery. Gathering at Juanita Prestenbach’s house thereafter.

