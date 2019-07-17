June 14, 1937 — July 13, 2019

New Iberia — Julie Dantagnan Stearns passed away peacefully at 5:30 Saturday morning July 13, 2019 after an extended battle with Cancer. The funeral service will be held at The Church of the Epiphany, New Iberia at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019. Interment will follow in The Church of the Epiphany Garden. Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home, New Iberia and from 9 a.m. to the time of the service at the church.

Julie was a longtime resident of New Iberia, her adopted home. She was born in New Orleans, LA on June 14, 1937. In 1948 she moved with her family to Bay Saint Louis, MS, where she graduated from Saint Joseph Academy. She attended Perkinston Jr. College in Wiggins, MS. In 1955 she married MD “Dickie” Shannon and moved to Morgan City, LA where her seven children were born. This marriage ended in divorce and in 1973 she and her children moved to Houston, TX where she met her future husband, Howard “Mac” Stearns. Julie inherited her mother’s love of travel and before she was married she was promised that she would indeed enjoy extensive travel. She was later to remark that she was not told that she would have to pack up the household and the children and take them with her. She lived in Philadelphia, PA, Ringwood, NJ, Dallas, TX and Miami, FL. While living in New Jersey she attended classes at Rutgers University and became a certified and licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor and worked for the nationally known rehab hospital, Fair Oaks. Upon retirement, she and Mac moved to New Iberia and were quickly embraced by their adopted home.

Julie was active in the community in many ways. She was a member of The Church of the Epiphany and served as a member of the Vestry. At various times she was the Director of the “Brown Bag” program and member of the board of directors of Solomon House. Julie also served on the board of New Iberia’s Homeless Shelter. At IPAL (Iberia Performing Arts League) she was known as an honest critic, sometimes painfully so, and as a superb prop mistress. No matter where she was or what she was doing, Julie was first and foremost a loving wife and mother. Julie and Mac were happily married and deeply in love for 43 years. Julie loved and was fiercely proud of each and every one of her seven children as well as her two stepchildren. This same love and pride extended to her 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. At home she was an accomplished seamstress and she had few peers in the kitchen. One of Julie’s greatest qualities was her unflinching honesty and she expected it in return. Everyone within Julie’s orbit knew and understood this. The great part of this was that her criticism never in any way changed her love and respect for you. Julie loved deeply and there was always more than enough to go around.

Julie is survived by her husband, Howard M. Stearns of New Iberia; sister, Edith D. Piazza of Brooksville, FL; son, Maurice D “Rusdy” Shannon IV and wife Gwen of Possums Corner, MS; son, Patrick B Shannon and wife Connie of Youngsville, LA; daughter, Bridget S. Hancock and husband Walt of Georgetown, TX; daughter, Colleen L. Shannon of New Orleans, LA; daughter, Laurie A. Shannon of Houma, LA; son, Neal M Shannon of Midland, TX; son, Casey T. Shannon and wife Selena of Berwick, LA; stepson, Kenneth R. Stearns and wife Karen of Houston, TX; and stepdaughter, Carolyn S. Shean and husband Bill of Georgetown, TX.

Julie is also survived by 17 grandchildren: Erin, Maurice D. 5th and Thomas Shannon; Jessica, Allison and Matthew Hancock; Kyle Holms; Carli, Marcus and Bryanna Shannon; Brady Shannon; Nicholas, Katrina, Katherine and Kendal Stearns, Kasaundra S. White and Tyler Shean.

Julie is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous, loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, A.G. and Edith D. Dantagnan; brother, A.G. Dantagnan Jr.; and sister, Margaret D. Hayden.

Memorial donations can be made to Solomon House in New Iberia.

