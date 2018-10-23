JUDY MAYON

Tue, 10/23/2018 - 10:35am

Judy Mayon, 78, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.
She is survived by her husband, Dannie Mayon of Morgan City; two children, Melissa Jett of Bayou Vista and Shane Mayon of Bayou Vista; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by a son, her parents and two siblings.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

