December 10, 1953 — February 14, 2019

Judy “Ma Judy” Baker Breaux, 65, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center, with her loving husband by her side.

Judy was born December 10, 1953, the daughter of Jack Oliver Baker and Josephine Apalacio Baker.

Judy’s grandchildren were her life, she loved spending time with them as well as her dog, Betty Boop. She also enjoyed doing word search puzzles, going for a drive, and her Saturday morning swamp pop.

Judy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 42 years, Edward Breaux of Bayou L’Ourse; two sons, James Breaux Sr. of Thibodaux and Edward “Eddie” Breaux and wife Margaret of Morgan City; one daughter, Donna Sherie Reed Guillory of Bayou Vista; father, Jack Baker and step mother Patricia; five brothers, John “Johnny” Baker of Pensacola, Florida, Larry Baker of Bayou L’Ourse, Timothy Allen and wife Mary of Patterson, Kenneth Allen of Bayou Vista, and Clyde Allen of Dequincy; two sisters, Melanie Davidson of Thibodaux and Angela Gilland of Dequincy; 11 grandchildren, Heather, Eleni, Kyla, James Jr., Slay, Timmy, Vincent, Kobe, Kenleigh, Trae’ and Shadow; and eight great-grandchildren. Judy is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Judy was preceded in death by her mother, Jose-phine Apalacio Baker; two brothers, Callen Baker and Dino Baker; one sister, Sandra Baker; and her granddaughter, Brianna Richard.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, Febru-ary 22, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.