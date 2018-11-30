October 16, 1941- November 29, 2018

On November 29, 2018, Judy A. Landry passed away after a lengthy illness at the age of 77 years.

She was born on October 16, 1941. Judy was a strong and independent woman for all of her life. She graduated from Morgan City High School in 1959, and entered the oil and gas industry, eventually retiring from Shell Oil Company after a long career. Always a fighter, Judy was a lung cancer survivor, and remained very active in cancer awareness activities.

She is survived by a son, Brian Landry; daughter-in-law, Denise Landry; three grandchildren, Olivia Landry, Brian Landry Jr. and Adam Landry; one brother, Ira Landry; one sister, Betty Wiltz; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney Landry Sr. and Lena Landry; and three brothers, Sidney Landry Jr., Billy Landry and Robert Landry.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, December 2, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Judy on Monday, December 3, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church. Judy will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery, alongside her beloved parents.

Memorial donations in Judy’s name may be made to Terrebonne’s Camp Bluebird through the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center at TGMC, P.O. Box 6037, Houma, LA 70361-6037.