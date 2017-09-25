October 14, 1946-September 21, 2017

Judy Bergeron Gagneaux, 70, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Judy was born Oct. 14, 1946, in Morgan City, the daughter of Paul Wilbert Bergeron and Genevieve Myers Bergeron.

Judy was a beloved wife of 42 years, wherever she went her husband R.J. followed. The two of them enjoyed their weekly date nights to Lewa Restaurant; they were an amazing example of a perfect marriage. Judy was also a beloved mother and grandmother; her three grandsons were her world. Judy loved to cook, and her “Special Bread Pudding” was a favorite amongst all her family. She also enjoyed crocheting. Judy enjoyed the environment at Morgan City Health Care and she made a very huge impact there. She looked forward to going to therapy every day, and she also enjoyed Bingo. Judy also loved her dogs Precious and Quincey, who followed her everywhere she went.

Judy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two daughters, Lisah Gagneaux of Morgan City, and Geniese LaHoste and husband Calvert Jr. of Morgan city; one son, Brian Gagneaux and wife Melanie of Bayou Vista; one sister, Dianna LaCoste and husband Jeff Sr. of

Bayou Vista; one brother, Kenneth Bergeron of Berwick; three grandchildren, Justin Voisin and wife Emily of Morgan City, Nicholas LaHoste of Morgan City, and Jayden Gagneaux of Bayou Vista; and best friends from the nursing home, Olive, Shirley Boudreaux, Edith, Shirley Busbie and Rita.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Romain “R.J.” Gagneaux; her parents, Paul and Genevieve Bergeron; and two brothers, Paul Bergeron and Calvin Bergeron.

Judy’s children would like to give thanks to Morgan City Health Care, Teche Regional Medical Center, and everyone else that has shown love, support and kindness through this trying time. They would also like to give a special thank you to nurse Doug Watson for taking care of their mother so lovingly.

Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. by Oswald Verret. Visitation will continue Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at 9 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. with Father Cremaldi officiating. After the service, Judy will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Justin Voisin, Nicholas LaHoste, Jeff LaCoste Jr., Caleb DeHart, David Difondi and Michael Gauthreaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Gagneaux, Calvert LaHoste Jr., Jayden Gagneaux and Dana Hebert.