Judy Ann Richardson, 49, a resident and native of Amelia, LA, passed away on Monday April 6, 2020 at 11:00 PM at her residence.

Memories of Judy will forever remain in the hearts of her son, Jordan Richardson; her mother, Dequincy M. Richardson both of Amelia, LA; two brothers, Anthony (Caprice) Richardson of Maryville, TN and Tyrone Richardson of Amelia, LA; a god-child; fourteen aunts, seven uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her father, one brother, and one sister.

In an effort to comply with the CDC recommendations to cancel/postpone events with 10 or more people, and state officials imploring people to stay home and limit social interaction, a private graveside service will be held. Judy will be laid to rest in the Union Bethel A. M. E. Church Cemetery.

The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.

