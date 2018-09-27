JUANITA REISZNER WEDAMAN

Funeral services for Juanita Wright Reiszner Wedaman will be Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church with the Rev. Pete Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Calvary Episcopal Church on Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.

Juanita Wright Reiszner Wedaman was born on January 24, 1920 in Lecompte, Louisiana. She was the seventh daughter of Lander Julia Wiley and Otto Frank Reiszner. She graduated from Bunkie High School in 1937. She passed away peacefully on September 25, 2018 at Bailey Place at the young age of 98.

Juanita is survived by her two daughters, Margaret Anne Wedaman Anderson of Thibodaux, Louisiana and Julia Carlton Wedaman of McDade, Texas; three grandsons, Michael, Andrew and Craig Zeringue; three great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Andrew Carlton Wedaman; and her six older sisters, Sybil R. Collins, Claire R. Davoust, Frieda R. White, Lydia R. Stokes, Rosa Lee R. Cox and Marion R. Pearce.

Juanita was always the most fun member of the family. She kept everyone in stitches with her great sense of humor and laughter. She was adored by her six older sisters and their families who affectionately called her Aunt Nee Nee.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Grady Bubenzer, Kemper Bubenzer, Frith Harwood, James Lee, Don Meeker and David Melancon. Honorary Pallbearers are John Clarke, Sonny Harris, Skipper Luke, James Mixon, Steve Pearce, George Stokes, James Townsend and Horace White.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Bailey Place Assisted Living, Bunkie Home Health, Serenity Home Care and Hospice, and Bunkie General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church – P.O. Box 679 - Bunkie, LA 71322. www.melanconfunerals.com