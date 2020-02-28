Joycia Mae “Cutie” Verdun Paul, 93, a resident and native of Verdunville, La. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 3:25 p.m. at Maison Teche Nursing Home.

Visitation will be observed on Friday February 28, 2020 from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at the St Jules Catholic Church in Franklin, La. Tributes will follow the recitation of the rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. with Father Peter Emusa serving as the Celebrant. Burial will follow mass services in the St. Jules Catholic Church Cemetery in Franklin, La.

Cherishing her memories are: her five children, Lennel Gregory “Greg” Paul of Franklin, La., Elvis E. Paul of Lafayette, La., Mrs. Clyde (Bonnie G. Paul)-Olivier of New Iberia, La., Quintin Paul of Verdunville, La. and Ruel A. Paul of Lafayette, La.; seven grandchildren, two daughters-in-law and two former daughters-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Joycia was preceded in death by: her parents, her husband, five sisters and three brothers.

