Joyce Vonette Baker, 79, a native of Williston, North Dakota and a 50-year resident of Patterson, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Born July 16, 1941, in Williams County, North Dakota, Joyce grew up on the family farm until her teenage years when she moved “to town.”

In years past, Joyce loved to entertain. Her Christmas parties were second to none. She also loved Mardi Gras season or a good card game. Most recently, “Aunty,” as she was affectionately referred to by many, could be found in her favorite chair reading the latest releases by her favorite authors. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, having faithfully served as an usher and on the Ladies Altar Guild.

Joyce will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 51 years, William Baker of Patterson; her daughter, Katherine Baker Ross and husband Chad of Berwick; five grandchildren, Justin, Samantha, Chad Jr., Aaron and Arianna; and four great-grandchildren, Colin, Joshua, Ellie and Haisley. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory, a sister, Sylvia McCauley and husband Chuck of Williston, North Dakota; sister-in-law, Carol Jensen of Williston, North Dakota; sister-in-law, Dena Holland of Amarillo, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Waiting to welcome Joyce into Heaven were her parents, Wesley and Gudrun Jensen; brothers, Gene and Richard; sister-in-law, Carole Jensen; mother-in-law, Helen Baker; an infant sibling; and many of her dearest friends.

The family would like to thank the 6th floor staff at Ochsner St. Mary and the staff of Patterson Healthcare for their loving and compassionate care during her final weeks. A memorial service honoring and celebrating Joyce’s life will be held at a later date.