August 13, 1927-December 8, 2018

Joyce Thibodeaux Cockerham, born at Lafourche Crossing, Louisiana, on August 13, 1927, passed peacefully to her heavenly home on December 8, 2018, in Lafourche Parish at the age of 91. She was a longtime resident of Berwick. She loved her family, all children, and to cook, but most of all she loved the Lord God and was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Berwick.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Frances and her son-in-law, Buddy Justillien; numerous nieces and nephews, a brother-in-law, a sister-in-law, and her precious cat, Ginu.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 59 years, two brothers, two sisters, two nieces and three nephews.

The family requests that visitation be observed on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Berwick. Following services, Joyce will be laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery alongside her husband.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Berwick or to your favorite charity.