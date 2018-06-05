Funeral Mass for Joyce Rita Guillot Baham of Plaucheville will be held on Friday, June 8, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, June 8, 2018 beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville and Rosary prayer will be held at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Mrs. Joyce was born in Plaucheville on August 7, 1930 and she passed away peacefully with family by her side on June 4, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Baham; parents, Mayo and Eva Guillot; three sisters, Nelda Gauthier, Ethel Jeansonne, and Gladys Bordelon.

Those left to cherish her memory are her four children: A.J. Baham and wife Billie of Franklin, Michael Baham of Fayetteville, GA, Patricia Robinson and husband Ray of Gonzales, Pamela Moses and husband Aaron of Cottonport; her eight grandchildren, Yvette Mire and husband Ronald, Tammy Picard and husband Adam, Nico Domangeaux, Misty Winne and husband Mitchell, Brad Robinson and wife Michele, Bridgette Hano and husband Ricky, Avery Moses and wife Kandace, and Macy Moses and wife Elizabeth. Joyce also had 17 great-grandchildren: James Meyer and wife Heather, Meghan Baham, Cameryn Burgess, Chenoa Burgess, Taylor Winne, Tristin Winne, Trinity Winne, Morgan Winne, Kendal Robinson, Shelby Robinson, Victoria Hano, Kaleb Hano, Brooklyn Hano, Payton Moses, Mia Moses, Ali Moses, and Jace Moses.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are: Avery Moses, Macy Moses, Adam Picard, III, Brad Robinson, Ricky Hano, Payton Moses, and James Meyer.

God’s Angel is now in Heaven! The family would like to specially thank all the staff members at Heart of Hospice, DME Express Equipment, and Dr. Roland Degeyter.