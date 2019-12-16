November 18, 1935 — December 13, 2019

Joyce Lee Vicknair, 84, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Joyce was born on November 18, 1935, in Biloxi, Mississippi, the daughter of Gustave Theriot and Adonia Crochet Theriot.

Joyce loved her family and cherished every moment that she was able to spend with them. Enjoying her life as a homemaker loving and raising her children, she wanted to extend that love to other children, so she operated a day care for children. She loved to travel and had the wonderful opportunity to travel abroad visiting many different countries that some only dream about visiting. In addition to traveling abroad, Joyce also loved to travel all over the United States. Joyce was a faithful and dedicated parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church where she was a member of the Ladies Altar Society and the Bereavement Committee.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four daughters, Dianne Swiber and husband Henry Jr. of Morgan City, Shelley LeBlanc of Lafayette, Elizabeth Lindsay and husband Steve Douck of Morgan City, and Joy Lynn Dismer and husband COL Paul Dismer of Scott AFB, Illinois; one son, Russell J. Vicknair of Morgan City; 10 grandchildren, Henry A. Swiber III and wife Lisa, Shannon E. Swiber, Kevin M. Swiber, Michael P. Swiber and wife Misty, William D. Lavergne and wife Kristi, Jennifer L. Vicknair and wife Jennifer Chehardy, Stephanie E. Smith and fiancé Mike Beadle, Paul D. Dismer Jr., Laura E. Dismer, and Brittany Bell and husband Tyronne; 12 great-grandchildren, Ashley L. Boykin, Hunter T. Boykin, Ian R. Martin, Lanie E. Martin, Lexie D. Martin, Amber R. Swiber, Catherine M. Lavergne, Caroline A. Lavergne, Aiden V. Chehardy, Angelise M. Birdsall, Arabella E. Smith amd Emily Bell; and one brother, George J. Theriot and wife Katie of Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Gustave and Adonia Crochet Theriot; stepfather, Viltz Landry; husband, Lovence J. “Vic” Vicknair Jr.; two sons, Robert J. Vicknair and George J. Vicknair; one granddaughter, Sarah M. Dismer; two great-grandchildren, L.J. Smith and Amelia M. Chehardy; three sisters, Hilda Barrileaux, Ivy Maniscaleo and Ida LeBlanc; and four brothers, Pete Theriot, Hilton “Joe” Theriot, Junius Theriot and Ernest Theriot.

Pallbearers will be William Lavergne, Michael Swiber, Henry Swiber III, Kevin Swiber, Paul Daniel Dismer, Scott Guagliardo, Sam Guagliardo and Ian Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be Russell Vicknair, Henry Swiber Jr., Steve Douck, COL Paul Dismer and Aiden Vic Chehardy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. The visitation will resume from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Following Mass Joyce will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.