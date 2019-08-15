Entrepreneur, devoted wife, and loving mother Joyce Gaudet Bella passed away peacefully in the afternoon of August 9, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Leon Gaudet and Anne Simoneaux Gaudet of New Orleans, Louisiana, her brother, Leonce Gaudet of Metairie, Louisiana, and sister, Audrey Gaudet Hart of Metairie, Louisiana, along with her beloved husband, Ciro Paul Bella of Berwick, Louisiana.

Joyce graduated from the Academy of the Holy Angels and Moler Beauty College in New Orleans, Louisiana. She owned Ciro’s Hairstyling Salon and the Kit-N-Kaboodle Boutique in Morgan City, Louisiana.

Joyce is survived by her two children, Kevin L. Bella of Houma, Louisiana and Lauren Bella Moore (Gary) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; three grandchildren, Jacob P. Bella, Carolanne Bella Moore, and Garrett D. Moore; great-grandson, Jackson Bella. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Grace Gaudet of Metairie, Louisiana,brother-in-law, Vincent “V.J.” Bella of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Joyce’s outgoing personality and friendly nature complimented her natural beauty and made her a very special person to everyone who knew her throughout her lifetime.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Service at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington LA 70433 on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 4 p.m. with visitation from 2 p.m. until service time. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com.