JOYCE GATES
Tue, 10/30/2018 - 11:21am
Joyce Gates, 73, a resident of Berwick, died Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at her residence.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
