Joyce Boyne Lasseigne, 99, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away peacefully, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Joyce was born Feb. 17, 1920, the daughter of Edward B. Boyne and Onesia A. Avet.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four sons, Barry Lasseigne and wife Glynda of Bayou Vista, Craig Lasseigne and wife Kari of Bayou Vista, Wayne Lasseigne and wife Joy of Bayou Vista, and Mark Lasseigne of Berwick; three daughters, Carolyn Hughes and husband Louis of Monroe, Georgia, Donna Vice of Bayou Vista, and Susan Rock and husband Ronnie of Bayou Vista; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Onesia Boyne; husband, Faunston “F.W.” Lasseigne; four brothers, Harris, Carol, Willard, and Edward Boyne; four sisters, Maxine Evanoff, Ruby Gonsoulin, Thelma Blakeman, Germain Munk.

Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, December 9, 2019, at Berwick Cemetery Mausoleum with Father Cremaldi officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home.