Joyce Ann Sawyer Gates, 73, a resident and native of Berwick, La., passed away on Monday October 29, 2018 at 5:11 p.m. at her residence.

Visitation will be observed on Friday, November 9, 2018 from 9 a.m. until funeral services beginning at 10 a.m. at the Little Zion Baptist Church 2746 6th Street Berwick, La., with Rev. James Otis, Officiating. Burial will follow funeral services in the Berwick Cemetery in Berwick, La.

Memories of Joyce Ann will forever remain in the hearts of her daughter, Monica Lynn Slack of Morgan City, La.; two grandsons, Justin Oneil Gates of Berwick, La. and Brandon Jamal Gates of Bayou Vista, La. and a host other relatives and friends.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

