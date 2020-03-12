Joshua Lee Francois, 28, a native of Morgan City and resident of Berwick, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Visitation will be Friday, 5-8 p.m., at Berwick Civic Center; and Saturday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Morgan City from 8 a.m. until services at noon. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Christy Francois of Berwick; two children, Sophia Lovell and Elijah Francois, both of Berwick; his parents, Carliss Francois of Morgan City and Gary (Martha) Chaney Sr. of Houston; two sisters, Helen Francois of Morgan City and Shelita Francois of New Orleans; two brothers, Gary Chaney Jr. and Brandon Johnson, both of Houston; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.