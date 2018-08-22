JOSEPHINE ZACHARY

Wed, 08/22/2018 - 1:21pm

Mrs. Josephine Zachary, age 72, a native and resident of Charenton, La. passed away on Friday, August 10, 2018 at Franklin Foundation Hospital.
Visitation will be observed on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Otis Mortuary Chapel (501 Willow St. Franklin, La.) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with funeral service also on August 25, 2018 Otis Mortuary Chapel 11 a.m. The interment will take place in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, Charenton, La.
Mrs. Zachary is survived by (1) son: Kevin (Gaye) Zachary of Waldorf, MD.; (1) daughter: Tina Zachary of Charenton, La.; (2) brothers: Alton Tyler of Port Arthur, Texas and Melvin Tyler of Charenton, La.; (3) sisters: Mary Lowe of Port Arthur, Texas; Elnora Hawkins and Debra Dominick both of Charenton, La. (2) grandchildren: Jasmine (Brandon) Jones and Aldre’ Dominick. (2) great grandchildren: Braylen Jones and Azaura Dominick.
Officiating Minster: Rev. James F. Otis.
The Otis Mortuary, Inc. of Franklin, La., is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018