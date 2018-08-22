Mrs. Josephine Zachary, age 72, a native and resident of Charenton, La. passed away on Friday, August 10, 2018 at Franklin Foundation Hospital.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Otis Mortuary Chapel (501 Willow St. Franklin, La.) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with funeral service also on August 25, 2018 Otis Mortuary Chapel 11 a.m. The interment will take place in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, Charenton, La.

Mrs. Zachary is survived by (1) son: Kevin (Gaye) Zachary of Waldorf, MD.; (1) daughter: Tina Zachary of Charenton, La.; (2) brothers: Alton Tyler of Port Arthur, Texas and Melvin Tyler of Charenton, La.; (3) sisters: Mary Lowe of Port Arthur, Texas; Elnora Hawkins and Debra Dominick both of Charenton, La. (2) grandchildren: Jasmine (Brandon) Jones and Aldre’ Dominick. (2) great grandchildren: Braylen Jones and Azaura Dominick.

Officiating Minster: Rev. James F. Otis.

The Otis Mortuary, Inc. of Franklin, La., is in charge of arrangements.