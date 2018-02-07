October 18, 1954 -February 3, 2018

Josephine Lee Lipari Trahan, 63, a resident of Patterson, passed away Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Franklin Foundation Hospital.

Josephine was born Oct. 18, 1954, in Morgan City, the daughter of Luke and Virginia Governale Lipari.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Jennifer DiMatteo of Bayou Vista; three grandchildren, Paul Fulmer of Bayou Vista, Alexis Ross of Bayou Vista, and Emma LaFleur of Berwick; three brothers, Luke Lipari and wife Christiana of Centerville, Tony Lipari of Ricohoc, and Ronnie Lipari of Patterson; and six sisters, Lucille Vinning of Patterson, Jenny Liner of Bayou Vista, Annie Russo and husband Frank of Berwick, Rosie Bailey and husband Earl of Patterson, Lana West and husband Jackie of Springhill, and Mona Clausen of Centerville.

Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, Luke and Virginia Governale Lipari; husband, Marion Trahan; son-in-law, Jeffrey DiMatteo; one sister, Antonia Mire; and two brothers, Frank Lipari and Leon Lipari.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a memorial visitation being held from 9 a.m. until Mass time.