Josephine “Phinie” Resignola

November 14, 1925 — December 16, 2018

She leaves a legacy of love. Josephine “Phinie” Governale Resignola died on December 16, 2018. She loved God, family and life with a final wish of “I just want everyone to love one another.”

Born to Frank Paul Governale and Genina Catalinotto Governale on November 14, 1925, in “God’s Country” of Patterson, LA, she was the seventh of nine children. Her early years were filled with the joys of a large family and good friends, though she knew well the hardships and scarcities of the Great Depression and swore never to eat another fava bean again as it had been a mainstay of her family’s diet. World War II marked her memory, as she watched the Greyhound bus carry three of her brothers — Benny, Joe and Carlo — off to war.

She graduated from Patterson High School and continued her education by completing a business program while also working for the Grizzaffi Family Restaurant in Morgan City. Later, she was employed by Cleco in the Patterson business office. In 1948, she became the treasured wife of Frank Anthony Resignola and was at his side as a partner in his business concerns until his death in 1989. Settling in Morgan City after her marriage, she and her husband raised four children: Frank, Paula, Mary Lou and Jennifer.

Despite the demanding schedule and responsibilities of owning a business, Morgan City Sporting Center, she always let each family member know they were special and above all, that they were loved. With family membership in the Morgan City Boat Club, Phinie and Frank created memorable family moments as they traversed the backwaters of Louisiana on Sunday cruises. She found an outlet for her competitive spirit in softball, tennis, as a football enthusiast and as an LSU baseball fan.

Taking care of family was always paramount, and she expressed her love through her cooking. While her Sunday morning lunch preparations often meant a late arrival for 11:00 a.m. Mass, having to stand in the back of church was an easy sacrifice to make with the knowledge that her red gravy, spaghetti and meatballs, and special fried chicken awaited the family at home. With a busy schedule of raising a family and as partner to her husband, she still found time for good friends who would gather for mid-afternoon coffee and a round of infectious laughter.

For many years she was a member of the Krewe of Galatea, Catholic Daughters of Americas, Ladies Altar Society and she worked to beautify Morgan City through the Garden Club. In later years, she enjoyed friendships and shared birthday celebrations with members of the Birthday Club. She was as generous as she was competitive and as friendly as she was protective. She may have cried as often as she laughed, but she laughed completely — with good friends and among family. She will be missed by many.

Phinie is survived by one brother, Joseph Governale, her 4 children, Frank, Paula Bergeron, Mary Lou Morella and Jennifer, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

On Saturday, December 22, 2018, relatives and friends are invited to visit with the Family at Holy Cross Church beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 10:30 a.m. and a funeral mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Donations of remembrance may be made to a charity of your choice or to Holy Cross Church, 2100 Cedar Street, Morgan City, LA, 70380.

The family thanks Dr. Metz, the wonderful staff of Notre Dame Hospice and the many care givers who provided comfort and loving care in her final years. A special thanks to Jennifer Resignola, her youngest daughter, who made untold sacrifices in the care of her mother.