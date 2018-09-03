JOSEPH STEVEN 'STEVE' SOILEAU

July 18, 1946 - September 1, 2018

Joseph Steven Soileau, a Ville Platte native who was raised in Morgan City and has been a resident of Patterson for the past 40 years, passed away at the age of 72 on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at his home with his family by his side.

Steve was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who loved his family deeply. He worked as a machinist in the Oil Industry and retired from Grant Prideco of Amelia. An outdoorsman at heart, Steve especially loved camping with family and friends, which he made many lasting memories. Fishing was also a favorite pastime, nothing beat running trout lines and casting hoop nets. He was also a big football and baseball fan. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years, Shirley Cassard Soileau; his daughters, Tina S. Dupuis and her husband Eric, and Sherrie S. Bell and her husband Rob; two grandchildren, Kristina Kyle and Joseph F. Dupuis; two great grandchildren, Abigail and Alexander; his mother, Hazzel G. Bellard; one brother, J. P. Soileau; one step-brother, Carl Bellard and his wife Becky; three step-sisters, Alida Comeaux and her husband Wilford, Barbara Jean Lucas, and Donna Johnson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and family members.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilson Soileau; two step-fathers, Redester Aucoin (who raised him) and Bobby Bellard; his brother and sister-in-law, Wilson Soileau Jr. and Linda Gail Soileau; step-sister, Debbie Bellard Marcantel, his niece and godchild, Anita Soileau Boyne; sister-in-law, Jeanette Soileau; maternal grandparents, Jean Pierre Guillory and Estman Schuff Guillory; and paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Soileau.

Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson on Tuesday, September 4, during an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Following the Mass he will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Herb Bennerfield will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Dupuis, Joseph Dupuis, Rob Bell, Hayden Hebert, Jake Hebert, and Troy Soileau.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Heart of Hospice and his “special nurse” Sheila Landry Dickey, Dr. Albert and his nurse Reba for 40 years of loving care, and Dr. William Cefalu Jr. for caring for him in his final days.

