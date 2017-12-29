May 24, 1952 - December 25, 2017

Joseph Peter “J.P.” Morella, 65, a resident of Berwick, passed away suddenly on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at his daughter’s home in North Carolina after spending a wonderful Christmas with his family.

J.P. was born on May 24, 1952, in St. Mary Parish, the son of Anthony Samuel Morella and Marie Armato Morella. After graduating from LSU Law Center in 1978, J.P. returned to his home town of Patterson where he opened his solo practice. He has served as Magistrate of the Mayors’ Court for the City of Patterson and Town of Berwick for over 30 years, was a member of the St. Mary Bar Association having served as Vice President on two different occasions, and was a former defender of the Indigent Defender Board of the 16th Judicial District for 20 years. J.P. was a third-degree Knight of Columbus, Fellow of the Louisiana Bar Foundation, former Board Member of the Patterson Cypress and Sawmill Festival, past president of the Berwick Dixie Youth Baseball Program, and a two-term Parish Council Member at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, where he also served as a Eucharistic Minister for 35 years.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Mary Ordogne Morella of Berwick; one son, Murray Joseph Morella and wife Jane of Houma; one daughter, Morgan Beisenherz and husband Michael of Cornelius, North Carolina; one grandson, Jack Beisenherz; one sister, Linda Thomas and husband Ogden Jr. of Patterson; and two brothers, Robert Morella and wife Leslie of Lafayette, and Anthony “Chip” Morella and wife Mary Lou of Berwick.

J.P. was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Marie Armato Morella.

J.P.’s family would like to especially thank Malinda Bourgeois for her dedication and assistance as his legal secretary for the past 35 years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson with Father Angelo Cremaldi celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until Mass time and following Mass, J.P. will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery.