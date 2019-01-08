January 24, 1924- January 4, 2019

Funeral services for Joseph “Joe” Governale will be held Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Following the Mass, he will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum, with Military Honors provided by the LA National Guard and the East St. Mary Veteran’s Funeral Squad. Father Herb Bennerfield will be the Celebrant for the Mass with Father Angelo Cremaldi concelebrating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday at St. Joseph beginning at 9 a.m. until time of service.

Joe was a native and lifelong resident of Patterson who passed away at the age of 94 at his home on Friday, January 4, 2019, surrounded by his wife and friends. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during World War II and being Honorably Discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following his service in the Army, Joe became a licensed barber and opened Joe’s Barber Shop in Patterson where he worked in the barber business for over 70 years.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 70 years, Alda Pinho Governale; two sons, Michael Governale and his wife Elizabeth of Raleigh, North Carolina and Glenn Paul Governale of Columbus, Georgia; three grandchildren, Casey Vance, Carlie Steppe and Jody Governale; three great-grandchildren, Tyler Vassallo, Lane Edwards and Alyssa Steppe; two great-great-grandchildren, Jasmine and Liam; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Governale and Genina Catalinotto Governale; five brothers, Benny, Luke, Russell, Anthony and Carlo Governale; and three sisters, Marylena Pearce, Virginia McCann and Josephine Resignola.

