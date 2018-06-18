November 1, 1930-June 15, 2018

Joseph “Joe” Clarence Percle Sr., 87, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Friday, June 15, 2018.

Joseph was born November 1, 1930, the son of Clifton Joseph Percle and Agnes Aucoin Percle.

Joseph was a simple man who enjoyed to fish and hunt.

Joseph will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons, Joe Percle Jr. and wife Carol of Morgan City, and Scott Percle and wife Kim of Stephenville; two daughters, Judy Rodriguez and husband Sam of Morgan City, and Vickie Romero and husband Gus of Morgan City; one brother, Randolph Percle and wife Dianne of Morgan City; two sisters, Shirley Couvillier and husband Jimmy of Morgan City, and Elda Solar of Morgan City; nine grandchildren, Jody, Jamie, Toby, Chad, Keith, Brooks, Chasity, Kourtney and Kayla; and 10 great-grandchildren, Brody, Gracie, Beckham, Katelyn, Jordan, Toby Jr., Shaylee, Cade, Bryson and Aidan.

Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Elmira Eve Percle; his parents, Clifton and Agnes Percle; two sisters, Rose Marceaux and Nora Pennison; and two brothers, Nolan Percle and Allen Percle.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at Morgan City Cemetery with Chaplain Tom Higginbotham officiating.