Joseph Hunter, 67, a native of Morgan City and resident of Lafayette, died Saturday, July 7, 2018, at his residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Laurie M. Hunter of Lafayette; three sons, Melvin Hunter and Donald Hunter, both of Baldwin, and Christopher Duplessis of Lafayette; six daughters, Toni Davis of Houston, Sherrise Collins and Millie Hunter, both of Baldwin, Frankie Harris of Patterson, and Sabrina Duplessis and Danielle Duplessis, both of Lafayette; two brothers, Grant Wesley of Patterson and Melvin Hunter of Lafayette; seven sisters, Doris Wiggins of Belle Rose, Margaret Dugar and Wanda Jackson, both of Houston, Stella Lewis of Verdunville, and Linda Dearing, Mary Hunter and Frankie Broussard, all of Lafayette; 31 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents, five brothers and two sisters.

