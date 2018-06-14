Joseph Harding Sr., 75, a native of Grand Caillou and resident of Houma, died Thursday, June 7, 2018.

Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Combon Cemetery.

He is survived by two sons, Joseph Harding Jr. of Franklin and Jude Harding of Houma; three daughters, Sylvia McKinley of Morgan City, and Latia Williams and Sharon Stoves, both of Houma; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Lee Harding, the Rev. Fred Trosclair Sr. and McArthur Harding, all of Houma; two sisters, Hester Smith and Alice Swinson, both of Houma; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his former wife, companion, parents and two brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.