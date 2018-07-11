Joseph Fitch, 74, a native and resident of Grand Caillou, died Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Camelot of Broussard in Broussard.

Services were at 11 a.m. today at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City. Burial follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by 10 children, Amanda Fitch and Alvin Fitch, both of Morgan City, Bonnie Bass and Bobbie Fitch, both of Patterson, Joseph Fitch of Breaux Bridge, Brandy Moreno of Carriere, Mississippi, Billy Fitch, Joseph Fitch Jr. and Cheryl Bringman, all of Broussard, and Tammy Gordy of New Iberia; three brothers, Myron Fitch, James Fitch and John Fitch; one sister, JoAnn Artigue; 28 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, three brothers and seven sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.