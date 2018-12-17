March 1, 1928 — December 7, 2018

Joseph Cardinale Sr. passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Friday, December 7, 2018, in Port Arthur, Texas, at the Senior Rehabilitation Nursing Center.

Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Patterson, Louisiana, Thursday, December 20, 2018, at 10 a.m. with visitation beginning at 8 a.m. Following the Mass, he will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum.

Father Herb Bennerfield III will be the celebrant for the Mass with Father Angelo Cremaldi as Concelebrant.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory are his children, David R. Cardinale I, Palma Cardinale, Cynthia A. Cardinale, Robert A. Cardinale, Monica Jo Cardinale Randall, Chad R. Thibodaux and Paulina Jo Thibodaux; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; one sister, June Cardinale Cremaldi; one brother, Russell Cardinale Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one son, Joseph Cardinale Jr.; his parents, Russell Cardinale Sr. and Palma Bordonaro Cardinale; his grandchild, Camille Kathryn Cardinale; two brothers, Francesco “Frank” Cardinale and Sebastian “Sebby” Cardinale; and two sisters, Mary Jane Cardinale Cremaldi and Angel Cardinale Rose.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1011 First St., P.O. Box 219, Patterson, LA 70392.