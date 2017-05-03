Joseph “Carlton” Domingue, 62, a native of Franklin and resident of New Iberia, died at 5:40 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2017.

Visitations will be from 9 a.m. until burial at 11 a. m. on Saturday at Otis Mortuary Chapel on 501 Willow St., Franklin. Burial will take place at Perpetual Park Cemetery in Franklin.

He is survived by his wife, Evola Lively Domingue of New Iberia; mother, Charity S. Bolden of Franklin; one son, Rhimon Snipe of Charleston, S.C.; three brothers, Larry Bolden and Bobby Bolden, both of Franklin, and Mark Bolden of Klein, Texas; and two sisters, Carol Yvette of Franklin and Tammy Bolden of Klein, Texas.

Arrangements are entrusted to Otis Mortuary, 501 Willow St., Franklin.