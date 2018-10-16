November 17, 1954-September 25, 2018

Jonathan Phillip DiMaggio, 63, a resident of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, from renal failure, at Haven of Tucson.

He was born in Morgan City, Louisiana and is preceded in death by his parents, Luca Anthony DiMaggio and Hazel Dorothy Canty DiMaggio.

Jon, a talented musician and motorcycle enthusiast, graduated from Marana High School, Arizona in 1974.

Jon is survived by his wife, Doria Ann DiMaggio; his children, Luke Anthony “Andy” DiMaggio and Nicolette “Nickie” Pfalmer; three grandchildren; and four siblings, Luke William DiMaggio, Kendall Joseph “Joe” DiMaggio, Mark Anthony DiMaggio and Rilla Marie DiMaggio Beck.