Jonathan Isaac Percle, 38, a resident of Youngsville, passed away at his home after a brief illness.

Jonathan was born on July 3, 1980 in Morgan City, the son of Michael Percle and Nedra Mayon Percle.

Jonathan had a love for sports and the outdoors. He loved his family and friends and loved spending time with them, but he cherished the time he got to spend with his son Luke, who was his pride and joy.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother, Nedra Marcell and husband Thaddeus of Morgan City; his son, Luke Thomas Percle of Youngsville; one brother, Brant Michael Percle of Morgan City; one sister, Catherine Ashley Percle Patureau and husband Eric of Berwick; one nephew, Michael Patureau; one niece, Ava Patureau; paternal grandparents, R.J. and Ida Mae Percle.

Jonathan was preceded in death by his father, Michael Joseph Percle; maternal grandparents, Isaac Joseph Mayon and Duane Cross Mayon.

Pallbearers will be Jorge Bolano, Brant Percle, Eric Patureau, Billy Plunk, Seth Percle, Joshua Irwin, Ron Babin and Jeff Grizzaffi.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Ann Sutton officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service and following the services Jonathan will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the ALS Association P.O. Box 37022 Boone, Iowa 50037-0022 or Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church, 517 Federal Avenue, Morgan City, Louisiana 70380.