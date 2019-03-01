Johnny James Gros, lifelong resident of Pierre Part, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at his home. He was 56 and a retired electrician. Johnny enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, trapping and crawfishing. He most enjoyed the time spent with his grandchildren.

Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Lisa Naquin Gros; daughter, Adrianna Marie Therese Gros; son, Scott Paul Gros and fiancé, Kara Ann Ledet; two sisters, Mildred Gros Landry and Joanne Gros McPherson; brother, Michael Gros and wife, Margaret; step mother, Gloria Boudreaux; his two grandchildren, Zailor Clarence Gros and Octavia Judith Gros; mother-in-law, Betty Barbier Naquin; sisters-in-law, Mica Naquin, and Dana Naquin Comeaux and husband, Terry Comeaux Sr.; brothers-in-law, Todd Naquin, and Matt Naquin and wife, Lisa Blanchard Naquin; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Bernie Joseph and Marie Landry Gros; father-in-law, Clarence “Bozo” Naquin; and a brother-in-law, Scott Naquin.

A memorial visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home, Pierre Part, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 8 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Joseph the Worker Church, Pierre Part, at noon, the Rev. Al Davidson officiating.

