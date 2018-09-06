Johnnie Cox Crandle, 68, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Crandle Sr. of Morgan City; a son, Delbert Madise Jr. of Galliano; a daughter, Addrain King of Morgan City; two brothers, James Cox of Ocean Springs, Mississippi and Aldwin Cox of Morgan City; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.