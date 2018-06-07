JOHN WILLIAM CHRISTENSEN

8-21-1936-5-2018

John was a resident of Amelia, Louisiana. Beloved husband, wonderful father and grandfather.

John is survived by his two sons, John Joseph Christensen and Erik James Christensen (wife) Rachel Christensen. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Tylor Vinet (wife) Daina Ray Vinet and Pacey Christensen; and one great-grandchild, Taeden Vinet.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Christensen.

Private services will be held at a later date.