December 22, 1932 — December 18, 2020

John Vidos Jr., 87, a resident of Stephensville, passed away peacefully Friday, December 18, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born December 22, 1932, in Berwick, the son of John Vidos Sr. and Elda Rhodes Vidos.

John was an oilfield boat captain for many years. After retiring, John was an all-around outdoor sportsman; he enjoyed shrimping, duck hunting, crabbing, and running his trout lines. John served in the United States Army, rank PVT-1 (P).

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the mother of his seven children, Maggie Keller Vidos; seven children, Debra Mason and husband Albert Jr., Sheryl Cline and husband James, Johnny Vidos and wife Claudette, Dale Stephens and husband Donald, Carla Dolci, Brett Vidos and wife Angelette, and Angela Jameson and husband Joe; 12 grandchildren, Steven Mason and wife Jole, Angele LaCroix and husband Christopher, Amanda Talbot and husband Shane, Jason Cline and wife Nicole, Falon Peltier and husband Brayton, Lindsey Bolano and husband Christopher, Megan Blanchard and husband Jason, Ashlyn Guidry and husband Brett, Mallory Stephens, Thomas Dolci, Blake Vidos and wife Jada, and Kimberly Hohmann and husband Daniel; 15 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ann Aucoin.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elda Vidos; mother-in-law, Maggie B. Keller and husband Raymond Keller Sr.; and two brothers, Wilton and Tracy Vidos.

Pallbearers will be his seven children. Honorary pallbearers will be Albert Mason Jr., James Cline, Donald Stephens, Joe Jameson and Robert Gussman Sr.

The family would like to give thanks to St. Joseph Hospice for their support, love and care.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Brice Higginbotham officiating. John was laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum and military honors were rendered.