March 8, 1959 — January 31, 2021

John Souza Farias Jr., 61, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 31, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born March 8, 1959, in Landstuhl, Germany, the son of John Farias Sr. and Elfriede Haberl.

John met no stranger; he enjoyed being in the company of everyone. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Christine, and they traveled from the east coast to the west coast together. John was very adventurous and enjoyed hiking to Clingmans Dome in the Smoky Mountains. He had a love for fast cars and enjoyed going to car shows. John also enjoyed cooking and celebrating with his family and friends for holidays and special gatherings. John also loved the Red Dress Run in New Orleans, along with any other 5k race. You could often find John walking around town with his fur-baby, Meghan, training for a race. He loved spending all of his extra time with his grandchildren, who were his world.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Christine Pillaro Farias of Morgan City; three daughters, Christi Lynn Farias of Morgan City, Jennifer Farias Mergist and husband Philip of Denham Springs, and Joni Leah Farias of Lafayette; one brother, Mike Farias and wife Jessica of Patterson; three sisters, Barbara Hubbell and husband John of California, Heidi Farias of Texas, and Melissa Farias of Texas; four grandchildren, Lily Farias, Cohen Mergist, Ayden Farias and Oliver Demarco; two nieces, Kimberly Brothers and Cecily Mitchell; and his 5k training partner and loving fur-baby, Meghan.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John Farias Sr. and Elfriede Haberl Farias; and two sisters, Debbie Barnes and Christina “Ki-Ki” Collins.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Twin City Funeral Home with Bobby Hines officiating. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Twin City Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of services.